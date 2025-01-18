Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fiverr International (FVRR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed at $33.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

The online marketplace for freelance services's stock has climbed by 6.63% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Fiverr International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 23.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.26 million, indicating a 10.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Fiverr International. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Fiverr International holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Fiverr International has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.17 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fiverr International (FVRR) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers