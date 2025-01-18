We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hamilton Insurance (HG) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hamilton Insurance (HG - Free Report) closed at $19.39 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 33.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $571.22 million, showing a 15.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.6% downward. As of now, Hamilton Insurance holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.68.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.