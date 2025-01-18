We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) standing at $228.03, reflecting a +0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The sporting goods retailer's shares have seen an increase of 4.38% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.45, showcasing a 10.39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.75 billion, down 3.3% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.88 per share and a revenue of $13.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.51% and +2.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Dick's Sporting Goods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Dick's Sporting Goods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.73 for its industry.
One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.58. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.