SentinelOne (S) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $22.33, indicating a +0.54% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had lost 0.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 150% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $222.01 million, up 27.46% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $817.96 million, indicating changes of +107.14% and +31.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SentinelOne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, SentinelOne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1110.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.63.
It's also important to note that S currently trades at a PEG ratio of 21.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.