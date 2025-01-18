We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The latest trading session saw Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) ending at $57.34, denoting a -0.69% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
The toy maker's stock has climbed by 2.18% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hasbro in its upcoming release. On that day, Hasbro is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.03 billion, indicating a 20.28% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.38% downward. Currently, Hasbro is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Hasbro's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.
Meanwhile, HAS's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.