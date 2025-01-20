Back to top

Chevron-Brightmark JV Achieves Landmark First Gas Milestone

Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) and Brightmark Fund Holdings joint venture (JV), Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, recently announced that it has achieved a major milestone by delivering the first gas at 10 renewable natural gas (RNG) projects across the Midwest.

With the completion of this milestone, Brightmark RNG Holdings now owns and operates 15 RNG projects in the Midwest and has become one of the leading dairy RNG providers in the United States.

Transforming Agricultural Waste Into Renewable Energy

Brightmark’s RNG projects use anaerobic digestion technology, which converts organic waste from farms into RNG. This process not only captures harmful methane emissions but also provides a renewable energy source for transportation fuel. Brightmark’s RNG efforts have reduced more than 1.2 million tons of CO???eq emissions, equivalent to planting nearly 20 million trees and nurturing them for a decade.

Significance of RNG Projects

The RNG projects help reduce methane emissions, which results in economic development in the local communities. The success of the RNG projects highlights the potential that natural gas carries and encourages new opportunities for transport, industry and consumers.

The farm owners are also happy to implement these projects as they help reduce waste while generating additional revenues and lowering carbon intensit.

California-based Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations that span almost every corner of the globe.

