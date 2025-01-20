Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 20th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is an internet search services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) is an investment management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG - Free Report) is a packaged food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

