Petrobras Delivers Record-Setting Refinery Output in 2024

Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) , Brazil's state-controlled oil and gas giant, has reported a landmark achievement in 2024 with record production levels at its refineries, marking a significant milestone in the company’s operational success. The company’s output of gasoline and S-10 diesel reached new heights, further setting its role as a key player in the global energy sector. Let us explore Petrobras' recent accomplishments, its strategic financial shifts and the wider implications of these developments on Brazil’s energy sector and the global oil market. PBR’s Record Refinery Production in 2024
Petrobras set an unprecedented record in refinery output in 2024, driven largely by a surge in gasoline and S-10 diesel production. Gasoline output soared to 24.4 billion liters, surpassing the previous record of 24.2 billion liters set in 2014. This impressive increase in gasoline production highlights PBR’s ability to meet domestic demand while optimizing refinery efficiency. Diesel production, equally notable, reached 26.3 billion liters, further emphasizing PBR’s crucial role in ensuring energy security for Brazil and its neighbors of Latin America.
The company also achieved an impressive refinery utilization rate of 93.2% in 2024, up from 92% in 2023. This efficiency improvement implies the company’s commitment to enhancing its refining operations, ensuring high output while maintaining operational sustainability. PBR’s refinery network, one of the largest in Latin America, plays an essential part in meeting domestic and regional energy needs, contributing to the economic stability of Brazil.
Strategic Financial Adjustments for 2025
As PBR continues to expand its operations, the company also made key adjustments to its financial strategy, particularly regarding capital expenditure (capex). In response to shifting market conditions and fiscal prudence, PBR revised its 2025 capex to $17 billion, down from the previous estimation of $21 billion. This reduction indicates a more realistic financial approach, aligning with the company's current cash flow capabilities while maintaining a focus on long-term growth.
This adjustment is indicative of PBR’s commitment to optimizing its investments, ensuring that capital is allocated effectively across the company’s most strategic and profitable ventures. Despite this downward revision, PBR is set to continue expanding its operations globally, bolstered by a robust pipeline of projects and a continued focus on efficiency and profitability.
PBR’s Ambitious Investment Plan for 2024-2028
Looking ahead, PBR has unveiled a bold strategic plan for the
2024-2028 period, highlighting its commitment to driving growth and reinforcing the company’s leadership in the global energy sector. The company has committed to investing $102 billion in the next five years, representing a 31% increase over its previous investment plan.
This significant increase in investment aligns with the push of Brazil’s government for PBR to ramp up spending in a bid to boost the local economy and create jobs. Under the guidance of president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, PBR is expected to prioritize domestic development and international expansion, further solidifying Brazil’s position as a key energy player on the global stage.
Global Oil Production & Strategic Partnerships
Petrobras’ efforts to expand its production are not confined to the shores of Brazil. The company continues to collaborate with global energy firms such as
Shell plc ( SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) , Repsol Sinopec Brasil S.A. and Petrogal, forming key partnerships in the pre-salt oil fields. These alliances are crucial in increasing Brazil’s oil production, which saw an 18.6% year-on-year increase in 2024, reaching 3.51 million barrels per day (Mb/d). This growth is part of a broader trend, with PBR playing a central role in boosting Brazil's energy production capabilities.
According to global research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, Brazil's private oil companies, in conjunction with PBR, are poised to increase oil production by 75% from 1.221Mb/d to 2.123Mb/d by 2030. This ambitious target is a testament to the strength of PBR’s partnerships and its ability to maximize the potential of Brazil's vast oil reserves, particularly in the lucrative pre-salt fields.
PBR’s Natural Gas Discovery & Expansion Into Colombia
Beyond oil production, PBR has also made significant steps in natural gas exploration. In August 2024, PBR, in
collaboration with Colombia’s Ecopetrol S.A. ( EC Quick Quote EC - Free Report) , confirmed a major natural gas discovery at the Uchuva-2 well off the country’s coast. This discovery builds on the promising results from the nearby Uchuva-1 well, drilled in 2022, positioning PBR to tap into the growing natural gas demand in Colombia and neighboring regions.
The potential of the Uchuva field could lead to a large-scale project, aimed at supplying natural gas both to the Andean region and for export. PBR’s ongoing exploration in Colombia highlights its broader strategy to diversify the company’s portfolio and expand its geographic footprint. This will reinforce its position as a leading energy provider in South America.
Looking Ahead: PBR’s Role in Brazil's Economic Future
As PBR continues to scale its operations, both domestically and internationally, its role in Brazil’s economic future becomes increasingly pivotal. The company's strategic investments, high-level production outputs and global partnerships are not only driving the energy sector forward but also contributing significantly to the country’s economic stability. With a clear focus on refining its operations, expanding production capacity and investing in innovative energy solutions, PBR remains a key catalyst in shaping Brazil’s energy landscape for the years to come.
Overall, PBR’s achievements in 2024, from record refinery outputs to ambitious investment plans, highlight its growing influence on the global energy stage. With its forward-looking plans and strategic partnerships, PBR is well-positioned to meet domestic and international energy demands, ensuring its continued leadership in the oil and gas industry.
PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Pick
Currently, PBR and SHEL each has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while EC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at a better-ranked stock like Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV Quick Quote OVV - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
OVV is valued at $11.91 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 11.8%. Ovintiv is an independent energy producer, which explores and churns out oil and natural gas from diverse assets located in the United States and Canada.
Image: Shutterstock
