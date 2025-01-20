We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Momentum ETF (SPMO) Hits New 52-Week High
S&P 500 Momentum Invesco ETF (SPMO - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 48.5% from its 52-week low price of $66.52/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
SPMO in Focus
The underlying S&P 500 Momentum Index tracks the performance of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have a high momentum score. The product charges 13 bps in annual fees (see: all Style Box - Large Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Wall Street gained last week on the Gaza truce and solid bank earnings. Cooling inflation and moderate retail sales sparked hopes for a dovish Fed in the near term. As a result, this momentum ETF hit a 52-week high lately.
More Gains Ahead?
SPMO it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 40.51 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.