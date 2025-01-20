We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
MGM Resorts' BetMGM Expands Online Casino With Fremantle Deal
MGM Resorts International's (MGM - Free Report) sports betting and iGaming brand, BetMGM, has secured exclusive online casino rights of "The Price is Right" and "Family Feud" through a multi-year partnership with Fremantle. The agreement covers intellectual property rights for creating customized slots, table games and non-traditional casino games based on these iconic game shows.
Fremantle, known for producing and distributing entertainment content for more than a century, will support BetMGM in bringing game show-inspired casino games to the online platform through this collaboration.
BetMGM is set to leverage its partnership with Fremantle to integrate "Family Feud" and "The Price is Right," two of the most popular game shows in North America, into its online casino, offering unique gaming experiences. This collaboration will allow BetMGM to expand its content offering and engage players with new, exciting ways to interact with these iconic game shows.
In the upcoming seasons, BetMGM will sponsor these game shows during select weeks, showcasing exclusive integrations. The company will provide further details on the planned partnership activations throughout 2025.
BetMGM's Online Casino Expansion & Responsible Gaming
BetMGM’s online casino features more than 3,500 titles across North America’s markets and operates one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks. The jackpot network includes more than 20 game titles. Additionally, the recent partnership with Fremantle will further enhance BetMGM’s content offering, expanding its online casino experience.
As the company expands into new markets and introduces new features, it continues to prioritize responsible gaming. BetMGM offers resources like GameSense, an industry-leading program, and other responsible gambling tools to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for its customers.
MGM’s Price Performance
Shares of this owner and operator of casino resorts through wholly-owned subsidiaries have lost 18.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Gaming industry’s 5.5% growth. Although the company’s shares have underperformed its industry, MGM’s ongoing focus on sports betting and iGaming, asset-light strategy and non-gaming activities, is likely to foster growth in the upcoming period. Also, the focus on global expansion and strategic partnerships bodes well.
MGM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
MGM Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
