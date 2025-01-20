We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add Teledyne Technologies Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (TDY - Free Report) , with its strategic buyouts, rising earnings estimates and low debt, offers a great investment opportunity in the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
TDY’s Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDY’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.1% to $21.62 per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ total revenues for 2025 stands at $5.87 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.
Teledyne Technologies’ (three to five years) long-term earnings growth rate is 7.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.55% in the last four quarters.
Rising Defense Budget Aids TDY
The fiscal 2025 (FY25) budget request, filed in March 2024, offers $850 billion in funding for the Pentagon, representing a 1% increase above the fiscal 2024 authorized level.
The proposed budget allocates $33.7 billion for space capabilities, $61.2 billion for air power, $48.1 billion for sea power projects and $14.5 billion for cyberspace operations. As a result, Teledyne, which manufactures unmanned aerial systems, sensors, radars and space-engineered equipment, is likely to gain from these positive expenditure provisions, boosting its revenue-generating prospects.
Debt Position of TDY
Currently, Teledyne Technologies’ total debt to capital is 22.58%, better than the industry’s average of 54.03%.
Teledyne Technologies’ times interest earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 17.2. The company’s strong TIE ratio indicates that it will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
Teledyne’s ROE
Return on equity (ROE) indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, TDY’s ROE is 10.02% compared with its sector’s average of 9.55%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the sector.
Teledyne’s Liquidity
The company’s current ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 2, higher than the industry’s average of 1.43. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates Teledyne Technologies’ ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
Teledyne Stock Price Movement
In the past three months, Teledyne shares have rallied 6% compared with the industry’s growth of 4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS - Free Report) , Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) and Mercury Systems (MRCY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
KTOS delivered an average earnings surprise of 70.63% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kratos Defense’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $1.28 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12.2%.
Leonardo DRS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 21.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS’ total revenues for 2025 stands at $3.43 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.4%.
Mercury Systems’ long-term earnings growth rate is 13.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRCY’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $848.9 million, which implies an improvement of 1.6% from the fiscal 2024 reported figure.