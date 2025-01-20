We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add American Water Works to Your Portfolio Now
American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK - Free Report) continues to expand operations through organic and inorganic initiatives. Rising earnings estimates, long-term investment plans and growth opportunities make AWK a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
AWK’s Earnings Projections & Growth Rate
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 0.2% in the past 90 days to $5.70.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $4.66 billion, implying an increase of 2.07% from a year ago.
AWK’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 8.2%.
AWK’s Systematic Investments & Rate Hikes
American Water Works plans to invest $3.3 billion in 2025 to strengthen and expand its water and wastewater infrastructure, with a major portion utilized for infrastructure improvements in Regulated Businesses. It aims to invest in the range of $17-$18 billion in 2025-2029 and in the band of $40-$42 billion during 2025-2034. These systematic investments will extend and strengthen AWK's infrastructure, assisting it in catering to the rising demand from the company’s expanding customer base and, in turn, generating more revenues.
AWK recoups the capital investment made in its infrastructure through rate hikes at regular intervals. The new rates, effective since Jan. 1, 2024, added $346 million to the company’s annual revenues. The pending rate case, if approved without any change, will further increase the top line by $375 million.
Dividend History of AWK
American Water Works has consistently increased shareholders' value by paying dividends. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 76.50 cents per share, resulting in an annualized payout of $3.06. The company expects its dividend per share to increase 7-9% in the long term, subject to approval from AWK’s board of directors. AWK’s current dividend yield is 2.42%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.51%.
Solvency
The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2024 was 3.5. The ratio, being greater than one, indicates American Water Works’ ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
AWK Expands Through Acquisition
The company is expanding its customer base through organic initiatives and acquisitions. In 2023, it added 18,100 customers through 23 acquisitions in eight states. In the first nine months of 2024, it completed five acquisitions, which added 33,400 new customers. American Water Works’ pending 22 acquisitions (as of Oct. 30, 2024), when completed, will add another 43,400 to its customer base. Acquisitions allow AWK to get fresh demand for its services and expand the company’s revenue stream.
AWK remains committed to expanding its business through inorganic and organic ways. American Water continues to focus on the acquisition of utilities that provide services to 5,000-50,000 customers. The company is also open to large acquisitions if an opportunity arises.
AWK’s Price Performance
In the past month, the stock has gained 0.4% compared with the industry’s 0.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the same sector are Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) , American States Water (AWR - Free Report) and Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
D’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.
AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 1.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 10.71%.
ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.