Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Growth 1.1 A(ETTGX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.41% management fee. ETTGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.49% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Principal Capital Appreciation I(PWCIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.45%. Management fee: 0.43%. PWCIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.08% over the last five years.
Invesco Small Cap Value A(VSCAX - Free Report) : 1.11% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 19.29%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.