Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Fiserv, 3M, Intrusion in Focus

Shares of Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) have gained 224.4% (versus the S&P 500's 0.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on November 15.
Kingstone Companies, Inc. ( KINS Quick Quote KINS - Free Report) , which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on November 13, has returned 28.6% (versus the S&P 500's 0.1% increase) since then.
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>> Check Intrusion's historical EPS and Sales here>>> Check Kingstone's historical EPS and Sales here>>> Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. ( ICAGY Quick Quote ICAGY - Free Report) and Graham Corporation ( GHM Quick Quote GHM - Free Report) have advanced 26.5% (versus the S&P 500's 0.22% fall) and 9.1%, respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on November 12.
To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover,
Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG Quick Quote LNG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 38.5% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on September 6, 2022. Another Focus-List holding, Shopify Inc. ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , which was also added to the portfolio on September 6, 2022, has returned 26.6% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 2.6% over this period.
Unlock all of our powerful research, tools and analysis, including the Focus List, Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research Reports, Zacks Earnings ESP Filter, Premium Screener and more, as part of Zacks Premium.
Fiserv, Inc. ( FI Quick Quote FI - Free Report) , a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 6.6% over the past 12 weeks. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) has followed Fiserv with 1.5% returns.
The ECAP and many other model portfolios are available as part of Zacks Advisor Tools, a cloud-based solution to access Zacks award-winning stock, mutual fund and ETF research.
3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) , which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 3.9% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Automatic Data Processing , Inc. ( ADP Quick Quote ADP - Free Report) , has also climbed 1.5% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance. Check 3M's dividend history here>>> Check Automatic Data Processing's dividend history here>>>
Click here to access this portfolio on
MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ Quick Quote MTZ - Free Report) , from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 13.9% year to date compared to the S&P 500 Index's +2% increase.
Last Friday, the three most widely followed benchmark indexes closed out a winning week. The Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4%, 2.9% and 3.7%.
Mixed labor market and inflation data, a government boost for the healthcare sector and conjecture over the Fed’s pace of rate cuts in 2025 dominated the chatter during the week. The fourth-quarter earnings season commenced, with big banks reporting earnings beat. The 10-year treasury yield touched and came down from 14-month highs. Also, Israel and Hamas finally agreed to a conditional ceasefire, negotiated by the United States.
However, this week all eyes will be set on the second Trump inauguration and the policy decisions that he is expected to announce.
Regardless of market conditions, we, here at Zacks, provide investors with unbiased guidance on how to beat the market.
As usual, Zacks Research guided investors over the past three months with its time-tested methodologies. Given the prevailing market uncertainty, you may want to look at our feats to prepare better for your next action.
Here are some of our key achievements:
Intrusion and Kingstone Surge Following Zacks Rank Upgrade
Shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) have gained 224.4% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.7% increase) since it was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) on November 15.
Another stock, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) , which was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) on November 13, has returned 28.6% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.1% increase) since then.
Zacks Rank, our short-term rating system, has earnings estimate revisions at its core. Empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
A hypothetical portfolio of Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) stocks returned +14% in the year-to-date period through October 7th, 2024, vs. +22.2% for the S&P 500 index and +12.4% for the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 index.
This hypothetical portfolio returned +20.63% in 2023 vs. +24.83% for the S&P 500 index and +15% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.
The portfolio of Zacks Rank #1 stocks is an equal-weight portfolio, while the S&P 500 index is a market-cap-weighted index that has been notably distorted by the concentrated performance of mega-cap stocks since late 2022.
The Zacks Model Portfolio - consisting of Zacks Rank #1 stocks – has outperformed the S&P index by almost 13 percentage points since 1988 (Through October 7th, 2024, the Zacks # 1 Rank stocks generated an annualized average return of +24.1% since 1988 vs. +11.2% for the S&P 500 index).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here >>>
Check Intrusion’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>
Check Kingstone’s historical EPS and Sales here>>>
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Recommendation Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines and Graham
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) and Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) have advanced 26.5% (versus the S&P 500’s 0.22% fall) and 9.1%, respectively, since their Zacks Recommendation was upgraded to Outperform on November 12.
While the Zacks Rank is our short-term rating system that is most effective over the one- to three-month holding horizon, the Zacks Recommendation aims to predict performance over the next 6 to 12 months. However, just like the Zacks Rank, the foundation for the Zacks Recommendation is trends in earnings estimate revisions.
The Zacks Recommendation classifies stocks into three groups — Outperform, Neutral and Underperform. While these recommendations are determined quantitatively, our analysts have the flexibility to override them for the 1100+ stocks they closely follow based on their better judgment of factors such as valuation, industry conditions and management effectiveness than the quantitative model.
To access our research reports with Zacks Recommendations for the 1100+ stocks we cover, click here>>>
Zacks Focus List Stocks Cheniere, Shopify Shoot Up
Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Focus List, have gained 38.5% over the past 12 weeks. The stock was added to the Focus List on September 6, 2022. Another Focus-List holding, Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) , which was also added to the portfolio on September 6, 2022, has returned 26.6% over the past 12 weeks. The S&P 500 has advanced 2.6% over this period.
The Focus List portfolio returned +16.18% in 2024 (through October 31st) vs. +20.99% for the S&P 500 index and +13.29% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index.
The 50-stock Zacks Focus List model portfolio returned +31.44% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +13.61% for the equal-weight S&P 500 index. In 2022, the portfolio produced -15.2% vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.
Since 2004, the Focus List portfolio has produced an annualized return of +11.69% (through October 31st, 2024). This compares to a +10.29% annualized return for the S&P 500 index and +10.12% for the equal-weight version of the index in the same time period.
Zacks ECAP Stocks Fiserv & Church & Dwight Make Significant Gains
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) , a component of our Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), has jumped 6.6% over the past 12 weeks. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) has followed Fiserv with 1.5% returns.
The Zacks Earnings Certain Admiral Portfolio (ECAP), which consists of 30 concentrated, ultra-defensive, long-term Buy-and-Hold stocks, returned +1.97% for September 2024 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.14% return (IVV ETF).
For the year-to-date period (through the end of September 2024), the portfolio returned +20.62% vs. +22.1% for the S&P 500 index.
In 2023, the portfolio returned +12.17% vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio returned -4.7% in 2022 vs. the S&P 500 index’s -17.96%.
With little to no turnover and annual rebalance periodicity, ECAP seeks to minimize capital loss by holding shares of companies whose earnings streams exhibit a proven 20+ year track record of surviving recessionary periods with minimal impact on aggregate earnings growth relative to the overall S&P 500.
Zacks ECDP Stocks 3M and Automatic Data Processing Outperform Peers
3M Company (MMM - Free Report) , which is part of our Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP), has returned 3.9% over the past 12 weeks. Another ECDP stock, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) , has also climbed 1.5% over the same time frame. Of course, the inclination of investors toward quality dividend stocks to secure an income stream amid heightened market volatility contributed to this performance.
Check 3M's dividend history here>>>
Check Automatic Data Processing’s dividend history here>>>
With an extremely low beta and a history of minimum earnings variability over the last 20+ years, this 25-stock portfolio helps significantly mitigate risk.
The Zacks Earnings Certain Dividend Portfolio (ECDP) returned +1.91% in September 2024 vs. the S&P 500 index’s +2.14% gain and the Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s (NOBL) +2.37%.
For the year-to-date period (through September 30th), the portfolio returned +15.85% vs. +22.1% for the S&P 500 index and +13.78% for NOBL.
The portfolio returned -0.9% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index and +8.11% for NOBL. The portfolio returned -2.3% in 2022 vs. -17.96% for the S&P 500 index and -8.34% for NOBL.
Zacks Top 10 Stock MasTec Delivers Solid Returns
MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) , from the Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025, has jumped 13.9% year to date compared to the S&P 500 Index’s +2% increase.
The Top 10 portfolio returned +43.45% this year through October 31st, vs. +20.99% for the S&P 500 index and +13.29% for the equal-weight version of the index.
The Top 10 portfolio returned +25.15% in 2023 vs. +26.28% for the S&P 500 index.
Since 2012, the Top 10 portfolio has produced a cumulative return of +1,746.65% through October 31st, 2024, vs. +450.50% for the S&P 500 index. The portfolio has produced an average return of +25.5% in the period 2012 through October 31st, 2024, vs. +14.22% for the S&P 500 index and +12.49% for the equal-weight version of the index.