BSX Stock Rises on Positive Data Announcement at the AF Symposium

Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) recently presented data supporting the use of the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation (“PFA”) system and the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure (“LAAC”) device during a late-breaking science session at AF Symposium 2025. The positive findings from the studies provide valuable clinical evidence supporting the company’s ablation and stroke prevention technologies, designed to improve long-term outcomes for patients with atrial fibrillation. Likely Trend of BSX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 0.5% to $98.66 last Friday.
Boston Scientific consistently demonstrates growth within the Cardiovascular segment by bringing advanced technologies like FARAPULSE PFA and WATCHMAN FLX. The company is experiencing rapid and sustained adoption of the transformative FARAPULSE PFA System. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company treated over 125,000 patients with FARAPULSE.
Additionally, the next generation WATCHMAN is strongly capturing the global market. In the third quarter of 2024, WATCHMAN’s organic sales grew 18% year over year. Over 500,000 patients were treated using the device during the quarter. Accordingly, we expect the latest announced favorable study data to bolster investor confidence and maintain the upward momentum in BSX's share price in the upcoming days.
BSX currently has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.29% for the trailing four quarters.
About ADVANCE AF Clinical Study
The ADVANTAGE AF study examined the use of the FARAPULSE PFA System for PVI and posterior wall ablation (PWA) in patients with persistent AF — an irregular or rapid heartbeat that lasts longer than seven days.
The study demonstrated that the primary safety endpoint — defined as serious adverse events related to either the use of an ablation catheter or the ablation procedure within seven days of the primary procedure – was met with a 2.3% event rate. The primary effectiveness endpoint — defined as freedom from AF — was met at 63.5%. The symptomatic AF recurrence-free rate was 85.3%. No incidences of stroke, pulmonary vein stenosis, atrio-esophageal fistula or major access complications were observed.
About OPTION Trial Sub-Analysis
At the AF session, the company also presented favorable study results for the WATCHMAN FLX device. The study was related to the OPTION clinical trial. It included a sub-analysis of 1,600 patients with atrial fibrillation who underwent device implantation either concomitantly or sequentially.
The concomitant LAAC with the WATCHMAN FLX device following an ablation demonstrated a statistically significant 44% reduction in non-procedural bleeding. Sequential LAAC with the WATCHMAN FLX device following an ablation demonstrated a statistically significant 62% reduction in non-procedural bleeding.
Per a
report from Future Business Insights, the global cardiovascular devices market size was valued at $61.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase $117.68 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% during 2024-2032. The growth of the global cardiovascular market is driven by a significant rise in the prevalence of chronic heart diseases. This provides momentum toward the higher adoption of technologically advanced cardiology devices for diagnosis and treatment. Another Recent Development by BSX
Earlier this month, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bolt Medical, Inc. — an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) advanced laser-based platform developer. The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular portfolio with Bolt IVL — a complementary and differentiated calcium modification platform.
BSX’s Price Performance
In the past year, BSX’s shares have risen 62.4% compared with the
industry’s 11.6% growth. BSX’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025.
