HAL Nears Deal to Increase Production From Iraq's Nahr Bin Omar Field
Halliburton Company (HAL - Free Report) , a leading U.S.-based oilfield services firm, is engaged in major talks with Iraq and is close to finalizing a deal for the development of the Nahr Bin Omar oilfield. The state-owned oil company of Iraq, Basra Oil Company (BOC), has announced that Halliburton and the country’s oil ministry are anticipated to sign a confidentiality agreement in the coming days. Once the deal is signed, Iraq will present the necessary information related to the Nahr Bin Omar field to Halliburton, including the data on the installations at the field.
HAL’s Role in Developing Nahr Bin Omar Oilfield
Per the terms of the deal, HAL will support Iraq in increasing production at the Nahr Bin Omar field. BOC mentioned that the agreement with Halliburton should help raise production from the field to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). Additionally, the oilfield services firm will help the country to produce nearly 300 million cubic feet of gas (MMcf) from this field. Currently, the field has a production capacity of 50,000 bpd.
BOC Aims to Reduce Iraq’s Gas Imports
BOC also aims to develop a gas project at the Nahr Bin Omar field in order to reduce the country’s gas import bill. The state-run oil company has chosen China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (“CPECC”) to develop the gas project aimed at producing 300 million standard cubic feet (mscf) of gas per day. The project is estimated to cost nearly $1.7 billion. However, BOC is in talks with CPECC to reduce the total cost of the project. BOC also mentioned that it is close to finalizing the agreement with CPECC regarding the gas project.
Update on West Qurna 1 Field Operations
Iraq’s state-owned oil company has also provided an update regarding the West Qurna 1 field, which is currently operated by PetroChina. Following ExxonMobil’s withdrawal from the field and Iraq’s energy sector in 2024, PetroChina became the largest stakeholder in the West Qurna 1 oilfield. According to the statement by BOC's officials, the field's current production of 550,000 bpd is expected to increase to 750,000 bpd by year-end 2025.
