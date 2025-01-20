Back to top

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Palo Alto Networks?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.78 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on February 18, 2025.

Palo Alto Networks' Earnings ESP sits at +2.74%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75. PANW is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PANW is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) .

Roper Technologies, which is readying to report earnings on January 30, 2025, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.93 a share, and ROP is 10 days out from its next earnings report.

Roper Technologies' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +3.61% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76.

PANW and ROP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

