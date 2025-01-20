We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Banner (BANR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Banner (BANR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $153.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Banner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (tax equivalent)' stands at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing assets' at $49.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing loans' will reach $46.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.60 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to come in at $15.03 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.66 billion.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income' will reach $136.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $138.41 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-interest income' will likely reach $17.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.05 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)' of $139.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.44 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage banking operations' reaching $2.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Banner have returned +6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, BANR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.