We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About OSI (OSIS) Q2 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $402.85 million, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some OSI metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Healthcare division' will reach $42.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues' should come in at $96.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Security division' to reach $281.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for OSI here>>>
Over the past month, OSI shares have recorded returns of -4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OSIS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>