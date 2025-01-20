Back to top

Stay Ahead of the Game With Independent Bank (IBCP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Independent Bank (IBCP - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, indicating a decline of 3.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $54.6 million, representing an increase of 11% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Independent Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (GAAP)' reaching 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 60.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-interest income' will likely reach $12.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.10 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $42.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.11 million in the same quarter last year.

