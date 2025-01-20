We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Dime Community (DCOM): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dime Community (DCOM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $96.71 million, exhibiting an increase of 16.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dime Community metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 108.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $13.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.83 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $88.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.12 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Service charges and other fees' will reach $4.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching -$21.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.87 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Dime Community shares have recorded returns of +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCOM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.