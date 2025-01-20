We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Verizon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Consumer' should come in at $27.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Business' to reach $7.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Service' to come in at $19.53 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment' of $6.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will reach 132.62 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 131 thousand.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid ARPA' will reach $139.53. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $134.10 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will likely reach 248.5 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 318 thousand.
Analysts predict that the 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' will reach 7.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer - Fios video connections' at 2.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.95 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer - Wireless retail postpaid Connection' should arrive at 94.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.85 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' reaching 32.27 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39 thousand.
The consensus estimate for 'Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections' stands at 30.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 29.78 million in the same quarter last year.
