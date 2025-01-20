We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
First Internet (INBK) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 102.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.65 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 31%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Internet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $25.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total noninterest income' to reach $11.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $23.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.81 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Internet here>>>
Over the past month, First Internet shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INBK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>