Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 37.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $143.43 million, increasing 264.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pacific Premier Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 70.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' stands at $16.15 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.74 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total NonPerforming Assets' to come in at $43.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.07 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total NonPerforming Loan' should arrive at $43.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.82 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income before provision for loan losses' of $124.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146.79 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Pacific Premier Bancorp here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, PPBI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


