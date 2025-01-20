Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $141.01 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Northwest Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $13.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.43 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest (loss)/income' will likely reach $29.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.17 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Trust and other financial services income' will reach $8.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges and fees' should arrive at $15.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $111.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Northwest Bancshares have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NWBI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview