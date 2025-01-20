We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $141.01 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Northwest Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Net interest margin' to reach 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $13.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.43 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest (loss)/income' will likely reach $29.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.17 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Trust and other financial services income' will reach $8.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.88 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges and fees' should arrive at $15.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.92 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $111.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $106.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Northwest Bancshares here>>>
Shares of Northwest Bancshares have experienced a change of -1.4% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NWBI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>