Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Live Oak Bancshares (LOB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 36.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $125.9 million, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Live Oak Bancshares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' at $12.13 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.69 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 67.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $29.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $96.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Live Oak Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of +3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LOB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.