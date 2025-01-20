We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About MarineMax (HZO) Q1 Earnings
The upcoming report from MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.31 per share, indicating a decline of 263.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $483.68 million, representing a decrease of 8.3% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 13.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MarineMax metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Retail Operations' at $493.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product Manufacturing' to reach $30.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Same-store sales growth [%]' of -11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of MarineMax have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, HZO carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.