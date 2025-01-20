We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for South Plains Financial (SPFI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from South Plains Financial (SPFI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, indicating an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $48.6 million, representing an increase of 9.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific South Plains Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 68.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 68.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $4.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.99 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Nonperforming Loans' will reach $25.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.18 million.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' to reach 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $37.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.16 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $37.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.39 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $10.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.15 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of South Plains Financial have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, SPFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.