WesBanco (WSBC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $157 million, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WesBanco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 64.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $30.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.07 million.

Shares of WesBanco have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSBC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.


