We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
WesBanco (WSBC) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from WesBanco (WSBC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, indicating a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $157 million, representing an increase of 5.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WesBanco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 64.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $30.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.07 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for WesBanco here>>>
Shares of WesBanco have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSBC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>