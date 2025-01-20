We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
EnerSys (ENS) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ENS surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
ENS has rallied 6.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ENS could be on the verge of another move higher.
Looking at ENS's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ENS for more gains in the near future.