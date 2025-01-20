Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BOK Financial (BOKF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

BOK Financial (BOKF - Free Report) reported $523.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.15 million, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BOK Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.6% versus 67% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance: $45.38 billion versus $45.99 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.8% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $315.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $312.65 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income (Total other operating revenue): $210.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.20 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $313.05 million compared to the $305.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for BOK Financial here>>>

Shares of BOK Financial have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise