Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of January 20, 2025

Read MoreHide Full Article

GitLab (GTLB - Free Report)  is the $9 billion pioneer of a leading DevOps platform serving the various needs of software developers, operations, and security teams. The company's focus is to enable faster development and iteration of software, in a more secure manner from the inception of code generation to client deployment. The demand story continues for GitLab. Q3 revenue jumped 31%, topping the analyst consensus by 4.25%. The code-hosting platform also raised their full-year outlook to adjusted EPS of 63-64 cents on $753-754 million in revenue, representing 215% and 30% growth, respectively. The emergence of software code being produced more and more by AI applications will not cease. But it seems that GitLab has found a sweet spot of growth in that environment by providing essential platform tools for enterprise to get more of these jobs done faster and with better security. 

Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. MRVL is a promising player in the solid-state drive controllers’ market. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned +10.2%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate indicates a change of +72.8% from what Marvell is expected to report a year ago. Zacks Rank #1 Marvell Technology is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.  


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - free report >>

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) - free report >>

Published in

stock-performance