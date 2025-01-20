See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 20, 2025
GitLab (GTLB - Free Report) is the $9 billion pioneer of a leading DevOps platform serving the various needs of software developers, operations, and security teams. The company's focus is to enable faster development and iteration of software, in a more secure manner from the inception of code generation to client deployment. The demand story continues for GitLab. Q3 revenue jumped 31%, topping the analyst consensus by 4.25%. The code-hosting platform also raised their full-year outlook to adjusted EPS of 63-64 cents on $753-754 million in revenue, representing 215% and 30% growth, respectively. The emergence of software code being produced more and more by AI applications will not cease. But it seems that GitLab has found a sweet spot of growth in that environment by providing essential platform tools for enterprise to get more of these jobs done faster and with better security.
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. MRVL is a promising player in the solid-state drive controllers’ market. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned +10.2%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate indicates a change of +72.8% from what Marvell is expected to report a year ago. Zacks Rank #1 Marvell Technology is benefiting from the strong demand environment across the data center end market. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.