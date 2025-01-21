We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Impressive Returns in 2025
With around $1.73 trillion worth of assets under management as of July 31, 2024, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.
This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 26 countries.
Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 (SPMWX - Free Report) , Invesco Small Cap Value (VSCAX - Free Report) and Invesco Comstock (ACSRX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnerships of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. SPMWX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.7%. As of the end of August 2024, SPMWX had 42 issues and invested 7.8% of its net assets in Energy Transfer.
Invesco Small Cap Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies, which, according to the fund’s advisors, are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives, or other instruments with the same economic characteristics.
Invesco Small Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.9%. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.1%.
Invesco Comstock fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization. ACSRX advisors also invest in real estate investment trusts.
Invesco Comstock fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.9%. Kevin C. Holt has been one of the fund managers of ACSRX since August 1999.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>