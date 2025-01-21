We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add Xcel Energy Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
Xcel Energy Inc.’s (XEL - Free Report) long-term investment plans should further increase the safety and reliability of its electric distribution and transmission systems. An increase in demand due to consistent customer growth and addition of more renewable sources to produce electricity will boost its performance. Given its growth opportunities, XEL makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
XEL Stock’s Growth Projections & Surprise History
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 7.95%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pinned at $15.23 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.65%.
The company’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6.9%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.68% in the trailing four quarters.
XEL’s ROE is Better Than the Industry
XEL’s return on equity (ROE) is better than the industry’s. Return on equity measures how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ funds to generate profits. XEL’s ROE is 10.76%, which is better than its industry’s 9.73%. This indicates that XEL is utilizing the fund of the company’s shareholders more efficiently to generate returns than its peers.
Dividend History of XEL Stock
XEL’s board of directors increased dividends for 21 consecutive years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 54.75 cents per share, which resulted in an annualized dividend of $2.19, indicating a 5.3% increase from the previous year's level. The company's current dividend yield is 3.28%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.51%.
Xcel Energy targets a dividend payout ratio of 50-60% and aims to increase its shareholder value by raising 4-6% of the dividend rate annually, subject to approval from the company’s board. The strong cash flow generation capacity of the company enables it to pay dividends and raise the same at regular intervals.
XEL’s Systematic Investments
Xcel Energy continues to invest substantially in its utility assets to provide reliable services to the company’s customers and effectively meet rising electricity demand. It aims to spend $45 billion during the 2025-2029 period.
The investment plan includes nearly $28.4 billion for strengthening its electric distribution and transmission operations during 2025-2029. Nearly $5 billion will be invested in renewables during the said time frame. Xcel Energy has increased its expectation of long-term EPS growth in the range of 6-8% compared with the previous prediction of 5-7%. The increase in the EPS growth rate estimation indicates XEL’s significant investments.
XEL Stock’s Price Performance
In the past six months, Xcel Energy’s shares have risen 19.7% compared with the industry’s 3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) , New Jersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) and NiSource (NI - Free Report) . NJR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while VST and NI each holds a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VST’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 17.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share indicates an increase of 7.7% in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s fiscal 2025 EPS indicates an increase of 7.3% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s fiscal 2025 sales indicates an increase of 2.52% from the previous year’s registered figure.
NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS indicates an increase of 0.5% in the past 60 days. NI reported an average surprise of 22.43% in the last four quarters.