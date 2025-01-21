Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Heartland Value Fund Institutional

(HNTVX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HNTVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. HNTVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.1%.

Victory Diversified Stock A

(SRVEX - Free Report) : 1.07% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. SRVEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. SRVEX, with annual returns of 14.61% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R2

(RWMBX - Free Report) : 1.35% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. RWMBX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.1% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


