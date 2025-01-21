Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jan 21, 2025

  • Intel Corporation ((INTC - Free Report) ) shares surged 9.3% on takeover speculation following its CEO's December departure.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S ((NVO - Free Report) ) shares fell 5.3% after Medicare included semaglutide, the key ingredient in Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, in its next round of price negotiations.
  • Vistra Corp. ((VST - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.8% after a fire at its California battery facility led to evacuations.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ((JBHT - Free Report) ) fell 7.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share.

