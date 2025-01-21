We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
FSI Inks New Contract for Food-Grade Manufacturing Business
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI - Free Report) entered into a contract with a U.S.-based company to manufacture food-grade products. The contract is for a term of five years with an automatic renewal for up to five additional successive five-year terms if neither of the parties provides written notice of a non-renewal at least 180 days prior to the conclusion of the then-current term. The products will be manufactured for the U.S.-based company on a non-exclusive basis.
Revenues are expected to begin in roughly six months after allowing FSI to expand its clean room space and install the equipment required to produce the product. FSI predicts the contract to potentially generate revenues per year between $15 million and $30 million or more.
In addition to being one of the leading manufacturers of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry, FSI is expanding its presence in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. The contract further underscores FSI’s move to enter the food-grade market and build a strong base as it looks to obtain more business in food-grade products.
FSI’s shares have soared 228.7% in the past year against a decline of 17% in its industry.
FSI’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
FSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
