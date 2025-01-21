FUJIY to Bolster Hybrid Instant Photography With New Instax WIDE Evo

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( FUJIY Quick Quote FUJIY - Free Report) is set to unveil the instax WIDE Evo (WIDE Evo), a cutting-edge high-end hybrid instant camera, in Japan on Feb. 6, 2025. Building on the success of the instax mini Evo, this newest addition to its portfolio is crafted to work with double-card-sized WIDE format film. The WIDE Evo aims to improve on-the-spot photography with advanced features, customizable options and a luxurious design. Transformative Features of FUJIY’s New Wide Evo
The camera introduces a hybrid system that allows users to preview their shots on an LCD monitor before printing. Its ability to create “100 Shooting Effects” is also noteworthy. This is achieved through the combination of 10 lens effects, including “Magenta” and “Monochrome” and 10 film effects, such as “Light Leak” and “Color Gradient.” For the first time in the instax series, users can adjust the effects’ intensity and color gradation with Degree Control, offering 100 fine-tuning levels.
The WIDE Evo camera body is a combination of modern luxury and analog inspiration. The camera body boasts a premium design, with a sleek black base and metallic materials, giving a luxurious vibe. It is designed for analog-like operation with features like a film dial, lens dial, degree control dial and print crank. Users can enjoy creating WIDE format instax prints by selecting effects with dials and manually turning the “Print crank” to print shots. To further elevate the experience of shooting with WIDE format film, Fujifilm has introduced two innovative features — Film Style and Wide Angle Mode. With Film Style, users can frame their shots with one of six unique Film Styles available, enhancing the image quality. The Wide Angle Mode allows the capture of broader perspectives and dynamic compositions, taking full advantage of the WIDE format’s larger frame size. In addition, the app introduces a Discover Feed, where users worldwide can showcase their instax prints and the effect combinations used to create them. The app also features a Bluetooth connectivity option, enabling users to favorite effects showcased on the Discover Feed and instantly replicate those effects on their WIDE Evo, streamlining creative experimentation. With WIDE Evo, images can be saved on a smartphone with the instax frame, edited and shared on social media. The “Direct Print” feature lets users print their favorite smartphone photos directly.
The promotional tagline for the WIDE Evo, “Make every shot a masterpiece,” perfectly captures its essence. Fujifilm’s promotional efforts include online campaigns, social media engagement and in-store displays, ensuring the WIDE Evo’s expansion to global audiences.
Strong performance in the Imaging business is driving FUJIY’s top-line prospects. In the last reported quarter, revenues from this segment rose 11% year over year to ¥126.5 billion. Consumer Imaging revenue grew 7.6%, while Professional Imaging revenue surged 17% year over year. This growth was propelled by strong demand for instax instant photo systems and the successful launch of the entry-level instax mini 12 in March 2024. Also, higher digital camera sales boosted the Professional Imaging segment. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, intense competition and a high debt burden continue to weigh on FUJIY’s performance. FUJIY’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
FUJIY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 0.2% in the past year against the sub-industry's decline of 23.5%.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas QCOM & UI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
