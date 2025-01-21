Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Halliburton (HAL) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (HAL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.64 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Halliburton metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation' should come in at $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Completion and Production' will reach $3.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Latin America' reaching $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS' will likely reach $744.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- North America' stands at $2.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Middle East/Asia' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Completion and Production' of $622.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $716 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation' at $416.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $420 million in the same quarter last year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Halliburton here>>>

Halliburton shares have witnessed a change of +13.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), HAL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.


