GSK's Jemperli Gets EU Nod for Expanded Use in Endometrial Cancer
GSK plc (GSK - Free Report) announced that the European Commission has granted approval for the expanded use of Jemperli (dostarlimab) plus chemotherapy to include all adult patients with primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.
The regulatory body has now approved Jemperli in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) for first-line treatment of adult patients with primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer who are candidates for systemic therapy in the European Union (“EU”).
The approval was expected as the Europe Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended expanded use of Jemperli plus chemotherapy in the given patient population in December 2024.
Jemperli is presently approved in combination with chemotherapy as a frontline treatment for mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy.
Latest Nod in EU Based on GSK's RUBY Part 1 Study
The latest approval for the expanded use of Jemperli plus chemotherapy in the EU was based on data from the phase III RUBY Part 1 study.
Data from the same showed that Jemperli plus chemotherapy led to a statistically significant overall survival (“OS”) benefit in the full population of patients with primary, advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, indicating a 31% reduction in risk of death versus chemotherapy alone.
Also, treatment with Jemperli plus chemotherapy demonstrated a median OS of 44.6 months compared with 28.2 months for chemotherapy alone.
Jemperli was approved for similar expanded use in endometrial cancer in the United States in August 2024. The drug is also approved for second-line endometrial cancer and dMMR recurrent or advanced solid tumors in the United States.
Jemperli a Key Oncology Drug for GSK
In the first nine months of 2024, Jemperli recorded sales worth £318 million. Sales of the drug are being driven by new patient starts in the United States.
Some label expansion studies are ongoing on Jemperli, either as monotherapy or in combination with other oncology compounds in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck cancer, rectal cancer and colon cancer. Approval for expanded indications can potentially boost the drug’s sales in future quarters.
Jemperli, a PD-1 inhibitor, was developed by GSK in collaboration with AnaptysBio (ANAB - Free Report) .
GSK and ANAB have an agreement to develop therapies targeting immuno-oncology indications.
Per the terms of the agreement, GSK is responsible for the development and commercialization of Jemperli, while AnaptysBio is entitled to receive milestone payments and tiered royalties on annual net sales of the drug.
