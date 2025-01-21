4 PEG-Based Value Stocks to Neutralize Trump 2.0-Led Market Volatility

With the commencement of Trump 2.0, the equity market experienced notable volatility, influenced by his administration's policy announcements. Yesterday during the inauguration, markets initially reacted positively. However, subsequent statements regarding potential tariffs and rescinding of several immigration orders and other executive orders of the previous administrations led to swift reversals.
While investors are currently closely monitoring all policy developments, such kind of political and macroeconomic upheavals-led market volatilities often leave them uncertain about whether to stay on the course, take a defensive stance or pivot their strategies entirely. Historically, it has been seen that in times of volatility, investors tend to choose value investing over other options like growth or momentum. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.
Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss four such stocks -
Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC Quick Quote WFC - Free Report) , Exelixis ( EXEL Quick Quote EXEL - Free Report) , Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) and The Greenbrier Companies ( GBX Quick Quote GBX - Free Report) . More on Value Investing
This simple value investment technique, however, has some drawbacks, and not properly understanding the strategy may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run when the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.
There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.
However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock will be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio, lies.
PEG Ratio at a Glance
The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate
A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.
While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.
There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It does not consider the common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.
Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.
Here are some of the screening criteria for a winning strategy:
PEG Ratio less than X Industry Median P/E Ratio (using F1) less than X Industry Median (for more accurate valuation purposes) Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) (Whether good market conditions or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven history of success.) Market Capitalization greater than $1 Billion (This helps us focus on companies that have strong liquidity.) Average 20-Day Volume greater than 50,000 (A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.) Percentage Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions (4 Weeks) greater than 5% (Upward estimate revisions add to the optimism, suggesting further bullishness.) Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 (Hold), offer the best upside potential. Our PEG-Driven Picks
Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:
Wells Fargo: It is one of the largest financial services companies in the United States. The company provides banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage services and consumer and commercial finance through 4,227 retail bank branches, broad automated telling machines (ATMs) network, the Internet and other distribution channels across North America and globally.
Wells Fargo currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B. WFC also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 12.1%.
Exelixis: It is an oncology-focused biotechnology company that primarily focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of new drugs for the treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers. EXEL is leveraging its investments, expertise and strategic partnerships to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with its clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics.
Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Exelixis currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of B. EXEL has a long-term expected growth rate of 23.7%.
Delta: It is one of the four carriers that together account for 60% of the U.S. aviation market. Delta, a member of the coveted S&P 500 Index, commands more than 17% share of the domestic market. It also has hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seoul-Incheon.
Delta has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. DAL also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 51.3%.
Greenbrier: It is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and joint ventures, Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil.
Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, GBX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B. Greenbrier has a long-term expected growth rate of 11.7%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
