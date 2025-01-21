Back to top

FB Financial (FBK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) reported $130.38 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.52 million, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Earning Assets: $12.37 billion compared to the $12.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Charge-offs during the period to Average Loans outstanding: 0.5% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $10.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.85 million.
  • Total Noninterest income: $22 million compared to the $22.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis): $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.13 million.
  • Other Income: $3.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.30 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.19 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $108.38 million versus $107.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $2.87 million versus $2.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment services and trust income: $3.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million.
Shares of FB Financial have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

