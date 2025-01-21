Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Community Financial (CBU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Community Financial System (CBU - Free Report) reported $197.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193.45 million, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 64% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.5%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $15.04 billion compared to the $14.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $76.31 million versus $76.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Deposit service and other banking fees: $19.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.47 million.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.75 million compared to the $0.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fully tax-equivalent net interest income: $120.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.16 million.
  • Employee benefit services: $33.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.59 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Financial here>>>

Shares of Community Financial have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise