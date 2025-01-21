Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, KeyCorp (KEY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +15.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2.4% versus 2.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $171.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $173.23 billion.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.
  • Book value at period end: $14.21 versus $13.85 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 141.3% versus 68.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Nonperforming assets - Total: $772 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $733.76 million.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.5%.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 16.2% versus 14.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Leverage Ratio: 10.1% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nonperforming loans at period-end: $758 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $663.97 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: -$196 million compared to the $702.20 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Investment banking and debt placement fees: $221 million versus $194.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for KeyCorp here>>>

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KeyCorp (KEY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise