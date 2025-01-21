Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Mercantile Bank (MBWM - Free Report) reported revenue of $58.53 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +6.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mercantile Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.1%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets (before allowance): $5.64 billion compared to the $5.63 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $10.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.59 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $48.36 million compared to the $47.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Payroll services: $0.76 million compared to the $0.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest rate swap income: $0.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.40 million.
  • Credit and debit card income: $2.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 million.
  • Earnings on bank owned life insurance policies: $0.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.43 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $3.61 million versus $3.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other income: $0.54 million versus $0.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Mercantile Bank have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

