Compelling Reasons to Hold Fidelity National Stock for Now

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS Quick Quote FIS - Free Report) benefits from recurring revenue growth, international market presence, strategic acquisitions and collaborations, and strong cash flows supporting investments.
Fidelity National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The stock has gained 27.4% in the past year compared with the
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.72 per share, indicating an improvement of 10.4% from the 2024 estimate. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $10.6 billion, indicating an increase of 4.2% from the 2024 estimate.
FIS’ Decent Earnings Surprise History
The bottom line of Fidelity National outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.16%.
Fidelity National’s Business Tailwinds
Fidelity National continues to achieve robust top-line growth, driven by the strong performance of its Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking unit benefits from new client acquisitions while the Capital Markets business sees consistent sales growth, bolstering its recurring revenue stream. Revenues from Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions improved 2% and 7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis in the first nine months of 2024.
Apart from a strong U.S. presence, FIS has a notable international presence in markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and Canada. The company makes use of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions, which contribute to securing multi-year recurring contracts.
Fidelity National drives growth through its organic strategies by creating innovative solutions and executing focused sales and marketing initiatives. These efforts aim to acquire new clients and strengthen its foothold in target markets.
FIS leverages acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, broaden its customer base and increase its geographic footprint while enabling entry into new markets. Additionally, it partners with other organizations to provide comprehensive solutions to their clients.
The increasing digitization across various industries creates a perfect environment for FIS to capitalize on through its comprehensive suite of technology solutions. The company invests in cutting-edge technologies, process enhancements and infrastructure upgrades to improve operational efficiency and deliver value to clients. These efforts reinforce its competitive edge in the evolving digital landscape.
FIS’ robust cash flow generation abilities empower it to pursue strategic business investments. This financial strength also supports consistent shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividend payouts. Net cash provided by operating activities advanced 7.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2024. Its dividend yield of 1.8% remains higher than the industry average of 0.7%.
FIS’ Key Risks
Fidelity National faces significant headwinds, including economic uncertainty that could impact consumer spending and transaction revenues, high-cost pressures and substantial investments in e-commerce that may strain financials and hinder short-term growth. FIS anticipates ongoing consolidation within the banking and financial services sector to adversely impact revenue growth by reducing its customer base. This is particularly concerning because the company provides multiple services to both merging entities. Compounding these challenges is Fidelity National’s high debt burden, with $10.5 billion in long-term debt as of Sept. 30, 2024.
While SPS Commerce currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Verisk Analytics and ICF International carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
