Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Prologis (PLD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 95.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.9%.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $9.75 million versus $1.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +167.9% change.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.94 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $253.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $124.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +95.4%.
  • Rental and other revenues: $1.95 billion versus $1.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.37 compared to the $0.66 average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>

Shares of Prologis have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Prologis, Inc. (PLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise