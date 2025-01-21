We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
5 Stocks to Watch for Earnings This Week
Earnings season is moving past the big banks with other S&P 500 companies on deck this week. And while we will still get some bank earnings, the rest will be in a diverse group of industries including transportation, pharmaceuticals, and consumer staples.
Even though FANGMAN has gone away, Netflix is still one of the biggest names to report this week. It will be one of those most closely watched. It’s also been a hot stock over the last year, hitting new highs in 2024.
Can it keep the momentum of the last several years?
Will the bulls be out for the big cap stocks this week?
1. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report)
Netflix has beat 3 quarters in a row but it has only missed 2 times in the last 3 years. That’s an impressive record.
Shares of Netflix are up 79% in the last year but it still trades at an attractive valuation of just 36.7x forward earnings.
Will Netflix beat again?
2. Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report)
Abbott Laboratories is a big pharmaceutical company. It has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was in 2021. What an extraordinary earnings surprise track record, given the pandemic was in 2020.
Shares of Abbott Labs have been moving in a narrow trading range for several years. It’s trading down 0.3% over the last year. Abbott Labs still isn’t cheap, however. It has a forward P/E of 22.
Will Abbott Laboratories break out of its trading range soon?
3. Union Pacific Corp. (UNP - Free Report)
Union Pacific is coming off an earnings miss last quarter after it had beat 4 quarters in a row prior to that.
Shares of Union Pacific have struggled over the last year as the transportation industry was in a recession. It fell 0.7% over the prior year. Union Pacific is now trading with a forward P/E of 19.5.
Is it time to take a chance on the railroads like Union Pacific again?
4. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report)
American Airlines has beat 2 quarters in a row but it has only missed twice since 2021. That’s a good earnings surprise track record.
Shares of American Airlines have rallied in the last year as international travel demand stayed strong. It’s up 41% over that period. American Airlines is cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.3.
Do the airline stocks, like American Airlines, still have some gas left in the tank in 2025?
5. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report)
Intuitive Surgical has beat 7 quarters in a row and has only missed twice in the last 5 years. It has a great earnings surprise track record.
Intuitive Surgical already pre-announced preliminary fourth quarter revenue results which saw DaVinci system revenue up 36% in the fourth quarter due to higher average selling prices and a lower mix of leased systems. The stock soared on the announcement.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical are up 65.1% over the last year and are at new all-time highs. It’s not cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 75.4.
Is it too late to get into Intuitive Surgical?