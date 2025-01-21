We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Investors Should Buy EPAM Systems Stock Right Now
EPAM Systems (EPAM - Free Report) shares have risen 15.7% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, Zacks Computer and Technology sector and S&P 500’s appreciation of 1.8%, 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Given EPAM’s strong fundamentals, inorganic growth strategy, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and promising outlook, the stock’s upward momentum is likely to continue, making it an attractive investment option
EPAM Expands in the AI Space
EPAM Systems is partnering with global leaders to expand its presence in the AI space. EPAM recently expanded its partnership with Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) Google Cloud to deliver scalable AI solutions. EPAM has also partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) to scale AI-driven initiatives.
EPAM’s collaboration with Alphabet enables the company to utilize Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform to drive modernization efforts in its clients’ IT ecosystem with the implementation of generative AI solutions.
Additionally, EPAM Systems’ promotion to Microsoft’s Globally Managed Enterprise Systems Integrator partner status enable the former to build cloud-based applications through Azure OpenAI Service. EPAM’s partnership with Salesforce gave rise to the Salesforce Service Agent AI Coach. This AI-powered tool analyzes interactions between customer service agents and customers.
EPAM Three Month Performance
EPAM Expands Through Acquisitions
EPAM Systems is pursuing strategic acquisitions aimed at expanding its market presence and enhancing its product expertise. For instance, the company acquired Vates in 2024 to expand its market share in Latin America. In the past year, EPAM also acquired Odysseus, NEORIS and First Derivative to strengthen its portfolio.
EPAM acquired First Derivative to bring in the latter’s generative AI-enabled financial and business solutions. This acquisition also brought more than 100 clients from capital markets, banking operations and asset servicing markets, broadening EPAM Systems’ presence in North America, Europe and the APAC region.
EPAM Systems’ acquisition of Odysseus deepened EPAM’s expertise in the life sciences value chain with the inclusion of the latter’s advanced data analytics, data methods and AI abilities. The acquisition of NEORIS enabled EPAM to import expertise like digital experience, engineering SAP, data analytics, ML and AI that EPAM can deliver across manufacturing, banking, CPG, retail, telco and media companies.
These factors have prompted analysts to post an optimistic outlook for this software engineering and IT consulting services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPAM’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $5.25 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12%. Consensus mark for the bottom line also shows a modest 5% year-over-year growth for 2025.
EPAM’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.9%.
Conclusion: Buy EPAM Stock Now
EPAM has been rapidly expanding in the emerging AI space through partnerships and acquisitions, which makes EPAM a promising player for 2025 and beyond. Considering these factors, it is wise to buy this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock at present.