Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge Stock in Your Portfolio Now
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR - Free Report) stock has showcased a decent run in the past three months. Shares of the company have gained 6.6%, outperforming the 4% rally of the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 3.7% growth.
BR’s revenues are anticipated to increase 6.4% and 5.6% year over year in fiscal 2025 and 2026, respectively. Earnings are estimated to rise 10.4% in fiscal 2025 and 9.5% in fiscal 2026.
Factors That Auger Well for Broadridge’s Success
BR maintains a strong business model with substantial recurring revenue streams, which provides good visibility on its organic revenues in the near to mid-term. In fiscal 2024, recurring revenues accounted for 64.9% of the top line.
A significant portion of the income is generated by recurring fees, encompassing net new business, internal expansion and buyout-related benefits. Total revenues grew 14% in fiscal 2022, and 6% and 7.4% in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. We anticipate the top line to increase 5.8% year over year in fiscal 2025.
Itiviti's acquisition has boosted Broadridge’s presence in the EMEA and APAC regions, and improved the global technology and operations segment. Itiviti is an effective strategic fit for BR’s capital market franchise and contributes to the company's international revenue growth. The segment's revenues increased 8.1% year over year in fiscal 2024. We expect it to grow 5% in fiscal 2025.
Broadridge has a consistent record of paying out dividends. In fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024, the company paid out $290.7 million, $331 million and $368.2 million in dividends, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to return value to shareholders and underline its business confidence. The consistency has persisted despite the fluctuations in BR’s cash position, portraying its unwavering focus on generating long-term value for investors.
Broadridge's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2025 was pegged at 1.39, higher than the industry’s 1.08. The metric increased 28.7% from the preceding quarter due to a significant fall in accounts payable. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will easily pay off its short-term obligations.
Risks Faced by BR
Broadridge faces significant competition from the likes of DST Systems Inc. It faces competitive pressure from numerous companies in the compiling, printing and distribution of transaction confirmations, account statements and other customer communications. Competition as such results in putting pressure on BR to innovate and differentiate its offerings continuously, while managing costs. Therefore, the necessity to invest in technology and talent to stay ahead of the competition increases the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability.
Customer/Client concentration is a major threat for Broadridge. The company serves clients in the financial services industry. In fiscal 2022, 2023 and 2024, the largest single client accounted for roughly 7%, 7%, and 8%, respectively, of the company's top line.
Broadridge’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
BR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Coherent Corp. (COHR - Free Report) and AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) , each flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Coherent has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 44.1%. COHR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5%, on average.
AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2%, on average.